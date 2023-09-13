Take advantage of the limited registration exercise and register – Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, has urged eligible Ghanaians, especially those who have just turned 18 and adults who have not yet registered, to participate in the Limited Voter Registration operation.



The exercise which started on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, is expected to end on October 12, 2023.



The registration is being organised in the district offices of the Electoral Commission nationwide.



According to Dr. Bawumia, the fundamental right to vote starts with the responsibility of registering with the Electoral Commission (EC).



He has therefore encouraged Ghanaians to actively participate in the process to ensure their eligibility for the upcoming 2024 elections.



In a Facebook, the second gentleman of the land underscored the significance of civic engagement and the role of voter registration in enabling citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote.



Eligible individuals who have turned 18 since the last registration in 2020 or those who did not register for various reasons are encouraged to visit their District Office of residence.



To register, they will need either their Ghana Card or Ghana Passport as identification.



Two persons can guarantee for persons who do not have the identification documents but are eligible to register and vote.