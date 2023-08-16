Take advantage of numerous mining programmes at UMaT – Vice Chancellor

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: GNA

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, the Vice Chancellor, University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), has urged the youth to take advantage of the mining programmes the University offers and enroll to enhance their living conditions.



He gave the advice during the maiden matriculation ceremony at the Bibiani Study Centre in the Western North Region to usher in fresh students for the 2022/2023 academic year.



A total of 44 fresh students, made up of 34 males and 10 females, were matriculated to pursue certificate programmes in surface and underground mining, survey and mapping, operational, and health safety within one year.



The Vice Chancellor congratulated them for choosing UMat for their university education where knowledge, truth and excellence were the hall mark.



The era in which youth in the various mining communities were denied employment opportunities in mining companies due to lack of appropriate mining skills was over, he said.



Prof Amankwah said the university management established the study centre at Bibiani to equip the youth with the requisite knowledge and skills to compete favourably on the job market.



He encouraged the youth who had the passion to work in mining firms, particularly in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality, to take advantage of the programmes offered at the centre.



He announced that the University had plans to establish more study centres in the various mining communities to raise professionals to help solve the unemployment problems in Ghana.



Prof. Amankwah lauded the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, who doubles as the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, and Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Aboagye Gyedu, for their tremendous contribution towards the establishment of the Bibiani Study Centre.



Some of the matriculants who could not hide their joy expressed gratitude to the school management and the traditional authorities for making the study centre possible.



They pledged to study hard to attain the requisite knowledge and skills to enhance their wellbeing and that of society.