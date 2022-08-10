Take advantage of digitalisation to enhance businesses - Tailors, hairdressers urged

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs Joana Eshun Mensah, National President, Ghana National Tailors and Dressmaker's Association (GNTDA), has called on tailors and dressmakers to enhance their businesses with digitalisation.



Mrs Mensah made the call at the launch of the Association’s Website, www.gntdagar.org, and an Online Shopping Mall in Accra, www.gntdagar.com



Themed: ‘‘Rebranding Ghana's Fashion Industry’’, the Website and Online Shopping Mall, designed for registered members of the Association are supposed to showcase products to customers all over the world.



The National President underscored the need for digitalisation and marketing to showcase their talents and crafts to the world.



She noted that digitalisation was the new trend and effective way to run businesses, hence the introduction of the online platform was innovative and a pacesetter idea for the Association.



Mrs Mensah said the online platforms would expose their businesses to people regardless of their location.



‘‘I believe out of this, somebody will grow bigger, rich, spotted and travel out of that, somebody will get a big contract or get a client,’’ the National President said.



She urged members of the Association to utilise the online platform to market themselves to the world as well as create a market day to move their stock.



The National President cautioned them not to abuse the platform but get the best out of it.



Mr Abdul Aziz Ali, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, GNTDA, noted that the notion that the sewing trade was for the unintelligent was outmoded as it involved calculation, creativity and science.



He therefore encouraged parents to assist their children to at least complete Senior High School level before they take up the trade to improve their business.



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman said the website would provide more jobs for their members, especially those in the remote areas to market their products.







He appealed to Government to support them with loans and equipment, including special sewing machines and industrial machines to facilitate their business.



Alhaji Baba Saeed, Special Assistant to the President of the Association, called on Government to make access to accreditation for sewing institutions easier.



He said the Association would continue to educate its members on the use of digitisation to market themselves.



‘‘It is high time we marketed ourselves within our area. We need to go out of our area,’’ he added.



Madam Rosemary Salomey, Member, East Legon Zone, GNTDA, said the online mall would make their clients purchase their products conveniently and with ease.



She said it would make their work more flexible and reduce the pressure associated with it.



Madam Justina Bosomtwe, another member, said the online mall would eliminate disappointment that clients experienced with some dressmakers and tailors since their products would have been sewn and showcased online.



The GNTDA, established and registered in October 1979 provides a central organisation for the promotion of tailoring and dressmaking in Ghana.



It supports official policies that ensure the survival of the local textile industries.



The GNTDA is set up in all official 16 Regions and Tema as a separate region with over 400 zonal branches and more than 40,000 members.



The Greater Accra Region also has about 55 zones comprising over 5,000 members.



GNA