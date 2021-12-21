‘Take a moment in the chartered jet to read NDC’s manifesto, you’ll know the policies’ - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s demand for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to point to a single thought through policy initiatives they introduced when in government.



Mr. Akufo-Addo who was addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at their annual National Delegates’ Conference in Kumasi on Sunday December 19 asked about the one policy that the NDC and former President John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition.



“We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. So when u leave here be proud that you have produced a government that has been most diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country.



“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition, what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy, the answer is zero,” the President said.



But Mr. Mahama in a Facebook post on Monday, took on the President claiming he is out of touch with reality, while questioning whether or not he has taken time to read the NDC manifesto which spells out all of such policies and interventions for the Ghanaian people.



“To answer his rhetorical question on policy, if only he took a moment, in the comfort of his chartered jet, to read the People’s manifesto, he would have at least learnt about the ‘Big Push’ (an accelerated infrastructure plan for Ghana), ‘Free Primary Health Care Plan’, the ‘1 million jobs plan’, ‘Ghana FIRST’ (Framework for Industrial Revitalisation, Support and Transformation) and several other well-thought-through and costed policies.



“I am willing to provide him with an autographed copy of the manifesto. With his speech of yesterday, he has carved his niche as a good campaigner, but unfortunately a poor leader as Ghanaians have found out at great cost,” Mr. Mahama said.