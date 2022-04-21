Take a break from the pulpit to mourn and heal – Akyena Brantuo advises Heward Mills

Religion of Thursday, 21 April 2022

An Elder of the Church of Pentecost and author, Benjamin Akyena Brantuo is advising Charismatic Bishop Apostle Dag Heward Mills to put aside all church and work activities and mourn over the death of his eldest son because it will help him a lot.



The founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Heward-Mills lost his 31-year-old son, David Heward-Mills who was a medical doctor based in the United States.



Preaching to his congregation last week Sunday in a sermon titled, ‘The grave is not the end, the renowned evangelist, while opening up about the death of his son, noted that it has created a “funny environment.”



“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It [death] spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is.”



Reacting to the decision of the top clergyman to mount the pulpit in the face of such bad news, Akyena Brantuo suggested the Bishop shouldn’t be “too strong” but rather should take time off and mourn.



“I love you, papa. And God and humanity are eternally grateful for your contribution to the advancement of our faith and making Christianity so much better than you met it.” Akyena Brantuo wrote.



“Just allow the reality of what has happened to you to sink in. It’s okay to mourn, even publicly. You are only a man. Sir, I know God is holding you together. But please allow sincere men who have benefitted from your ministry and the oil on your life to comfort, counsel, and minister to your various needs. I have prayed for you and I will keep doing so.” Part of his statement read.



Death is painful. My deepest condolence to Apostle Dag Heward-Mills and his family. Having listened to your sermon yesterday, two days after losing your eldest son, I must say my respect for you as a church father has no limits now. However, daddy, take a break. Don’t be too strong. Don’t prove anything( I know you are not trying to). Just allow the reality of what has happened to you to sink in. It’s okay to mourn, even publicly. You are only a man. Sir, I know God is holding you together. But please allow sincere men who have benefitted from your ministry and the oil on your life to comfort, counsel, and minister to your various needs. I have prayed for you and I will keep doing so.



I love you, papa. And God and humanity are eternally grateful for your contribution to the advancement of our faith and making Christianity so much better than you met it. Your radio station restores broken souls daily and your hospital is the reason many people kept their lives. You give us hundreds of pastors from your Bible School regularly and your ministry continues to bring thousands to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. You are not an angel but a perfect definition of what God can do with broken vessels. May God compensate you adequately for the loss. (This is not possible with a man but with God all things are possible)Amen