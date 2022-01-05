Take SIM card registration to rural dwellers - Opinion leader

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

An appeal has gone to all Mobile Network Providers in the country to take the SIM Card re-registration exercise to the doorsteps of rural dwellers.



"It will be ideal if all Network providers will go to the rural areas to re-register their SIM cards for them so as not to deprive them of using their SIM cards."



Mr John Golo, an opinion leader who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Vodze in the Adaklu District, said it was by doing so that the exercise would also be successful.



He said a lot of the rural folks were oblivious of the importance and urgency of the exercise.



Mr Golo, a tutor at Adaklu Senior High School at Adaklu Waya, said the crowd at the re-registration centres in the urban centres was also discouraging people from visiting the centres for exercise.



All SIM cards and SIM-enabled devices are to be re-registered from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022.



Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications, had in 2021 last year said all SIM cards that were not registered could not be used.



Vice President Bawumia, months earlier, said, "we all have to re-register our SIM cards; otherwise, we will lose it.



"That will give us a real identity for all MoMo transactions. For example, it takes away fraud that is taking place like a SIM box and through MoMo."