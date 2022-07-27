Tain District: NDC chides Akufo-Addo over delay in reshuffle

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

The constituency secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tain, in the Bono Region, Hon. Tannor James Kwadwo, has evoked on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his government.



A statement said on Tain FM Anopa Nkommo show with Appiah Kubi, by the constituency secretary in conviction said if the president can grasp to reshuffle his ministers, it will minimize complacency in among his appointees.



He reiterated on the outcry about the president's inability to crack the whip on the misconduct of some of his appointees.



The constituency secretary added that there are many utterances among some ministers which are so bad and hurting, therefore finds it so strange why the president is still defiantly maintaining and keeping some of his appointees in his governance.



"Nana Addo needs to reshuffle his ministers who are sleeping on their jobs or even get some of them out completely," he cried out.



"This is a common observation that some appointees are becoming complacent and acting with impunity in many situations and this is the time to responsibly consider the economic difficulties, hence urging the president to consider the need to make changes in his ministers," Tannor reiterated.



He made mentioned that some ministries have become obsolete and even needed to be cut off.