Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: GNA

Tailor jailed 18 years for sodomising three-year-old boy

The Tema Circuit Court A has sentenced Joseph Hammond, a tailor, to 18 years imprisonment in hard labour for sodomising a three-year-old boy.

Hammond, 18-year-old, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of unnatural carnal knowledge of the three-year-old boy, was sentenced by the court, presided over by Mrs. Agnes Opoku Barnieh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Stanley Kwaku Dzakpasu, prosecuting, said on November 12, 2021, at about 1000 hours at Tema New Town, Hammond took the child to a friend’s room and had annal sex with him.

The victim complained to the mother who gave him a rubber to defecate inside, the stool was found to contain blood, the mother interrogated the child and he said the man put something in his anus.

The prosecution said the victim went and pointed to the wooden structure where the accused sent him.

The mother reported the case to the police after which a medical form was issued to her to seek medical attention for the boy who was admitted for six days at the hospital.

DSP Dzakpasu said the accused was later arrested and the child pointed at him as the one who had sex with him.

