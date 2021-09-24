Taadi woman transferred to Effia Nkwanta Reg’l Hospital for pregnancy check

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The missing but found self-acclaimed pregnant Takoradi woman has been transferred from the Axim Government Hospital to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region capital.



Josephine Panyin Mensah was transferred under strict police escort on Thursday, September 23.



She has been on admission at the Axim Government Hospital since Tuesday, September 21 when she was found at the garden of the Jehovah Witnesses’ church at Tolanu, a suburb of Axim.



She was found without her pregnancy, raising fears about the hideous ordeal she went through in the hands of her alleged kidnappers.



But on Wednesday, September 22, Western Region Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah opened a Pandora’s box by stating that Josephine Panyin Mensah has never been with pregnancy.



Missing but found woman in Takoradi was not pregnant – Regional Minister

He told Kumasi-based Kessben FM that the pregnancy all this while has been fake, as per preliminary investigations by the National Security.



This was strongly challenged by the relatives of the 28-year-old, who was declared a suspect by the police, and residents of Columbia, where she lives.



Some residents even invoked curses on the regional minister for spueing such “lies” on their neighbour.



Many have, therefore, called for independent examination of the hitherto kidnapping victim.



Aide to the Western Region Minister Justice Acquah confirmed in an interview with Media General‘s Eric Mawuena Egbeta that Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah was transferred on Thursday night to the regional hospital at Effia Nkwanta for further checks.



He also disclosed that her husband, Michael Simmons, and her mother had been arrested by the police for interrogation, stating that the alleged kidnapping “was well planned. One person cannot stage a kidnap. He had accomplice who helped in ensuring that they carry out their ideas successfully”.