Taadi 'pregnant' woman granted GH¢50,000, slapped with two charges

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The now infamous Takoradi kidnapped, pregnant woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.



The 28-year-old made her first appearance in court on Monday, September 27, 2021.



She was arraigned before a Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A on Monday, September 27.



She is facing charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with the intent to create fear and panic



She pleaded not guilty to both charges.