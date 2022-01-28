Taadi 'pregnant woman' case adjourned to Feb 3 as prosecution witness fails to appear

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Medical Doctor with the Takoradi Hospital, Dr. George Peprah, supposed to be the sixth Prosecution Witness (PW6) in the case of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the Takoradi woman who allegedly feigned pregnancy and claimed her baby was taken away by kidnappers, failed to appear before the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ today, January 27, 2022.



According to the Prosecution, the Medical Doctor was formally written, to appear before the Court as PW to testify in the case.



However, the Doctor had an emergency and so he could not appear before the Court so the prosecution prayed the Court to adjourn the case.

Lead Counsel was unhappy with turn of events.



The explanation by the prosecution did not go down well with the Counsel for the accused, Phillip Fiifi Buckman who indicated that he had to travel to Tema but rescheduled it in order to be in Court.



“In fact, the Prosecution did not do well. They should have called to inform me because I was going to Tema for a case but I’ve to abandon it for this one”.



“It is left with three more witnesses so if the Takoradi hospital doctor is not ready, any of the other two could have come”, the lawyer stated angrily.



Judge’s Decision



The Judge, His Honour Michael Ampadu maintained that it was true the doctor could have an emergency “And I also agree with the Counsel that any of the other two witnesses could have appeared before the Court today”.



“But counsel could have also said he did not prepare for any other person apart from the doctor if another person had come”, the judge stated and adjourned the case to next Thursday, February 3, 2022.