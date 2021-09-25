Taadi ‘pregnant’ woman cannot be incriminated by law – Lawyer

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

A renowned Takoradi-based solicitor has stated categorically that the laws of Ghana has no locus to imprison or fine the suspected kidnapped Takoradi pregnant woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah.



Fiifi Buckman says even if she faked her kidnapping or the pregnancy, she cannot be prosecuted for no apparent reason.



Speaking to host Paa Kwesi Simpson on Friday, September 24 on Omanbapa, the morning show on Connect FM, Mr. Buckman said that though Josephine Panyin Mensah is suspected to have faked her nine-month pregnancy and kidnapping, the law cannot take her on.



“There is no law that can incriminate the current controversial suspected Takoradi kidnapped pregnant woman if she faked,” the solicitor contended.



The lawyer also explained that police cannot be sued over this issue of them saying the pregnancy is fake even if it turns out to be true because they are working with information available to them from a doctor.



Lawyer Buckman also said Josephine will only be made to face the full rigours of the law if it is proven beyond reasonable doubt that she conspired in her kidnapping.



“The woman will have herself to be blamed if it turns out that she conspired in her kidnap. The issue will be treated holistically as someone who aided in a kidnap,” stressed lawyer Buckman.