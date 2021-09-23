You are here: HomeNews2021 09 23Article 1363474

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Taadi missing woman: Neighbours insist victim was pregnant

Josephine Panyin Mensah was found in Axim play videoJosephine Panyin Mensah was found in Axim

Neighbours of a 28-year-old lady allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi, Josephine Panyin Mensah, insist she was pregnant at the time she reportedly went missing.

Even though they cannot medically prove their claims, they insist that everything showed that Josephine Panyin Mensah was heavily pregnant.

This comes on the back of pronouncements by the Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, that an intelligence report he has received suggests that Josephine was not pregnant.



