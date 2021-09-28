Taadi 'fake' pregnancy: Victim needs psychotherapy; not prosecution - Prof. Joseph Osafo

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Joseph Osafo, Head of Psychologist, has kicked against the prosecution of the 29-year old Josephine Panyin Mensah, the suspect at the centre of a fake pregnancy.



To him, the woman needs a psychological examination to understand why she did what she did.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Prof. Osafo asked the State legal authorities to exercise patience and not mete out punitive action to the victim.



"We're rushing this issue too much. We must exercise patience and understand this issue well . . . If we stay patient, I'm thinking that we can uncover more details . . . I still feel that there are psychocentric issues in this matter that we must deal with," he said.



''Is it a means that she's using to save her marriage?'' he questioned, hence pleading with the authorities to grant Mrs. Panyin Mensah access to psychotherapy because, in his view, not every issue must be a court case.



He insisted, "the woman needs a lot of attention now. I think we shouldn't be quick to prosecute . . . Look, we need to listen to the woman because for all you know a lot of women are also experiencing issues. What's going on between the woman and her husband? How's her husband's family been treating her? How does the woman feel that she's given birth to one child, miscarried the other and looking for a third one but it's not happening? . . . There's a lot of issues that call for psychologists to engage the woman to help us really understand the situation''.



Meanwhile, the woman, who has admitted she faked her pregnancy and kidnapping story, was arraigned before a Takoradi Circuit Court today (Monday) and has been granted bail to a tune GHC 50000 with two sureties by Justice Micheal Ampadu.



According to Peace FM's Western Regional Correspondent, Appiah Danquah, five lawyers offered their services pro bono and helped secure her bail.



The case has been adjourned to October 14, 2021.







