TaTU: TESCON suspends activities after Northern Regional Minister 'ordered' arrest of its President

Regional News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: Mumuni Yunus

The students' wing of the New Patriotic Party, Tertiary Students Confederacy (Tescon)-TaTU Chapter, has suspended all political activities on campus in response to the arrest and subsequent release of its president.



The Tescon President, Sayibu Ibrahim was allegedly arrested for claiming in a Facebook comment that the Regional Minister, who dressed casually to welcome the President at the Tamale International Airport, did not bathe.



He was detained and subsequently released on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



The NPP student wing condemned the arrest, describing it as unjust, disgusting, and condemnable.



Agani Elijah, a member of Tescon-TaTU told Justicefmonline on Thursday that the Regional Minister and NPP leadership in the region must render an unequivocal apology to the President and the entire membership of Tescon before they can resume their regular activities.



He denied claims that the Tescon President was arrested for beating up a lady who replied to his comment about the minister, noting that it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of their President.



"We want to put on record the allegations level led our President to the effect that he beat up a student of UDS to a point where she was hospitalised."



"The story is concocted, fabricated and a calculated attempt to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of our president since the said lady was seen at the police station healthy and not hospitalized as alleged, our president is not a violent person and a respecter of rule of law," Mr. Elijah said.



He stated emphatically that the Northern Regional Minister orchestrated the arrest of their President "since his car, that is the V8, ash colour, was used to perpetrate the illegality".