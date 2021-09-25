TaTU Governing Council inaugurated with Dr Al-Hassan Emil Abdulai retained as chair

Regional News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: Osman Mubarik Abu, Contributor

The Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Adutwum on September 24, 2021, inaugurated the Governing Council of Tamale Technical University(TaTU) at the Ministry of Education Conference room in Accra.



The nineteenth(19) member Council is under the Chairmanship of Dr. Al-hassan Emil Abdulai. Other members of the Council are; Prof. Abass Braimah(Vice-Chancellor), Dr. Mrs. Adom-Asamoah(Govt. Nominee), Ing. Moro Danladi Bukari(Govt. Nominee), Mr. Akilu Sayibu(Govt. Nominee), Dr. Mumuni Kareem(GTEC Rep.), Dr. Peter Boahin (CTVET), Mr. Osman Sahanoon Kalandi(AGI ), Rev. Edward William Azeka(CHASS), Prof. Adam Bawa Yussif(Convocation-Teaching), Mr. Alhassan Fatawu(Teaching Staff Association), Mr. Zakaria Salifu Sulley( Senior Staff Association), Mr. Mohammed Alhassan( Junior Staff Association), Mr. Dauda N. Gafaru(SRC), Mr. Michael Solomon Gyasi (Alumni), Mr. Alhassan Mohammed Kamaldeen (Convocation-Non Teaching) Mrs. Wilhemina Sakle Aklaku ( Ghana Employers Association) and Mrs. Mariama Mahama(APTI).



In his introductory remarks, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education appealed to the new Council to strive to embrace peace as the vehicle to transform the University.



He said the oneness of staff is the only option that can enhance teaching and learning to take place with fewer challenges.



On his part, the minister retreated the need for TaTU to develop a niche area where it will be the centre of excellence not just within Ghana but across the globe.



The minister also admonished all council members to eschew pettiness and ethnic-centred divisions within the council and among staff and workers of the University.



He said unity among the staff of the University is the only way to ensure smooth teaching and learning within the University.



He added that discussions were far advanced to allow the Technical Universities to replace the BTech programmes with BSc programmes. He explained this would offer a level playing ground for all Universities in the country to compete fairly.



He challenged TaTU Management to consider the establishment as a Grant and scholarships office and also concentrate on broadening partnerships in research and other relevant areas.



He concluded by appealing to the entire TaTU community to offer the Vice-Chancellor the needed support to achieve the vision of the University.



The Chairman on behalf of the other members thanked the President for the confidence in their reappointment and pledged to continue to work with the other members of the Council to drive the University to become the centre of excellence as desired by all.



He reiterated the need for peace and unity among the staff of the University.