TV3 fully supports Johnnie Hughes amid spat with NPP - ASEPA boss alleges

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TV3 backs under fire presenter Johnnie Hughes



Hughes has been accused of bias



The ruling NPP has reportedly threatened to boycott his show



Management of privately-run television station, TV3, have given full support to their presenter Johnnie Hughes, who is currently the subject of political bias accusations by the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.



This was disclosed by Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of think-tank, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA.



Thompson in a Facebook post dated December 29, 2021, said he had it on authority that the station was solidly behind the journalist irrespective of whatever sentiments and misgivings that are expressed by the NPP.



“For what is worth we have been assured by management of TV3 Ghana that they solidly behind Johnnie Beresford Hughes and no amount of screaming would get him off air, now that's quite refreshing and I thought you should know.... “



He continued: “as for the NPP if they like they should send Nkomod3 to represent them on TV3 Newday, nobody cares, we are sick and tired of this level of intolerance!!!”



A week ago, Thompson alleged that the NPP had officially withdrawn from TV3’s Morning Show, New Day, because of accusations that Hughes was exhibiting open bias.



The NPP has yet to comment on the claim neither has TV3 also commented on the issue officially. The presenter in question denies all such allegations insisting that he professionally discharges all his duties. Hughes in the last few weeks has clashed with two NPP members including a sitting MP.



Thompson’s post read in part: "The NPP’s withdrawal from the TV3 Ghana morning show is a classic attempt to coerce the management of the station to take Johnnie Beresford Hughes off the morning show.



“Unlike Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, TV3 morning show has created a much solid brand prior to this impasse, it would be very difficult for the NPP’s boycott to affect the show in any way and also just like Kokrokoo, which the NDC’s boycott did not lead to a withdrawal of the host, we expect same from TV3 to stand their grounds and not budge to this coercion.



"In any case, who even told media houses in Ghana that panelists on morning shows must necessarily be NPP or NDC?"



"Bring the experts and let whoever’s ox is gored, live in their own fantasy that their boycott would affect a brand as solid as TV3!!!!"



