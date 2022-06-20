TV operators ‘ban’ sale of airtime to ‘mallams’, fetish priests

General News of Monday, 20 June 2022

The Satellite Channels Operators Association of Ghana (SCOAG) has begun the process to curtail the menace of illegitimate television content in the Country.



According to the association, it has observed with great concern how most television channels have strayed away from the tenet broadcasting and resorted to the broadcast of what they labeled as “illegitimate contents.”



The steps come on the back of an emergency meeting held by the leadership of SCOAG on Saturday, June 18, 2022, where they deliberate on the challenges facing the media space about the content being aired on televisions.



“As a human institution, we cannot say we are without flaws and have performed satisfactorily to the admiration of all stakeholders involved in the effective control of the industry in which we operate and the public of whom we are much concerned about.



“It is worthy of note that, the association has also set up a task force with the mandate of censoring contents on the satellite space in order to ensure the public is fed with safe contents for all ages,” the statement said.



As a result, SCOAG has asked its members to as a matter of urgency, put a definite end to the broadcast of television content that is “characterised by deceitful/misleading statements.”



In doing so, all members have been advised to cease the sale of airtime to content owners whose programs include the display of money with an immediate effect



To make sure it sanitises the media space with a punitive measure, the association has reached an agreement with its service providers to suspend the transmission of any channel that contravenes its directive.



Satellite Channels Operators Association of Ghana has thus directed that the broadcast of fetish content depicting grisly images should be “halted” with immediate effect.



