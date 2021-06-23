TUSAAG threatens strike, accuses NLC of complacency in performing its functions

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has served notice to embark on strike action on July 31, 2021, over poor conditions of service, non-payment of Tier II pension contributions of TUSAAG members, among others.



This comes barely 48 hours after the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) suspended their strike action following assurances from the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, to resolve similar concerns.



In January 2020, both TUTAG and TUSAAG declared a strike action but were compelled to return to work after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an interlocutory injunction from a High Court in Accra to oblige the associations to suspend the strike action.



In an interview on Radio Univers' morning show, Campus Exclusive, President of TUSAAG, Edem Honu, stated that “very little” has been done to help address their concerns over a year on.



He accused the NLC of complacency in getting the government and other stakeholders to implement agreements reached when it suspended its strike in 2020.



“..the National Labour Commission duly asked us to suspend our strike which we did [in 2020] and government and its institutions were also to take particular actions to resolve some of the issues that we raised at that time. But what we have observed over the period is that the National Labour Commission has not been exertive on the institutions that were supposed to perform their roles and so very little have been done over the period,” TUSAAG President, Edem Honu bemoaned.



Further speaking, he added that members of the association are keenly interested in the matter and are demanding the government to expedite action to fix the issues.



“It is not good that employees will be working without conditions that guide their mode of the work,” he emphasized.



Mr Honu opined that the association has given the government a thirty-eight-day ultimatum for their concerns to be addressed but in case it fails TUSAAG will declare a nationwide strike.



“If by 31st July 2021, the issues are still lingering without any definite timelines as to how we would be sorted out then when Congress meets, we would have no other option than to go ahead and declare a strike,” he warned.