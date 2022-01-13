TUSAAG calls on Government to implement conditions of service fairly

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana has called on the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to stop "selective application" of approved conditions of service for public universities.



The Association said the current approach by GTEC and FWSC in implementing the approved conditions of service for public Universities could cause disharmony in the tertiary environment, and called for a stop to it.



This was in a statement signed by Edem K. Honu, the National President of the Association and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



"We have observed that the approved conditions of public universities are being implemented discriminatorily to the detriment of staff of the Technical Universities, especially Senior Members in the non-teaching unit and demand that it should be brought to immediate end if the GTEC and FWSC yearn for harmony in the public universities," it said.



The statement noted that since the conversion of Polytechnics to Technical Universities in August, 2016, following the passage of the Technical Universities Act, 2016 (Act 922), the Technical Universities had not been given their share of conditions applicable to public universities.



The FWSC in a letter dated August 23, 2021, revised allowances payable on payroll of public universities for Senior Members of the Public Universities with effect from August, 2021.



The statement said though the revised allowances were applicable to staff of all the public universities in the country, they were being selectively implemented to the neglect of the Technical Universities.



It said the Government and its team, including the GTEC and FWSC, failed to honour a meeting called by the National Labour Commission on December 8, 2021, to resolve the issues raised by TUSAAG.



Those acts, the statement, said had given rise to a lot of tension on the campuses of the Technical Universities and called for urgent action.



"The uneasy calm on our campuses can no longer be contained if urgent steps are not taken to implement the revised allowances payable on payroll of public universities and to rectify all outstanding concerns of staff of the TUs, especially Senior Members of non-teaching before February 28 2022," it said.