TUSAAG ‘angry’ with govt over unpaid Tier 2 contributions

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Leadership of the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has begun pushing the government to as a matter of urgency resolve issues affecting their work.



The Association says it is disturbed by the refusal of government to among others provide better conditions of service for its members.



Demands



TUSAAG has been voicing out their demands in a communique issued on Friday, June 18, after a National Delegates Congress in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.



Key amongst their demands is the delay in payment of Tier 2 pension contributions, which according to TUSAAG, has further heightened tensions among its members.



In the communique, the Association observed that:



There are no Conditions of Service for its members who are mainly the Senior Members (Non-Teaching) in the Technical Universities and that government is not making any effort to provide Conditions of Service for its members.

The Tier II contributions of TUSAAG Members have not been transferred to the fund managers of the Technical Universities. Thus, Tier II pension contributions of TUSAAG members on retirement since 2020 have still not been paid.



The Scheme of Service for Staff of the Technical Universities is wrought with numerous flaws, weaknesses, omissions and inconsistencies rendering its application by the Technical Universities very difficult. This has resulted in difficulties in the progression of staff and inappropriate placement levels of TUSAAG members on the Single Spine Salary Structure.



Office holding allowances of some TUSAAG members are not being paid. In fact, it appears there is a different regulation on the status of Assistant Registrar and analogous grades holding offices in the traditional public universities from that of their counterparts in Technical Universities to the detriment of TUSAAG members”.



TUSAAG further stated that: “The relaxed posture of Government on the provision of Conditions of Service for staff of the Technical Universities since conversion of Polytechnics to Technical Universities can no longer be tolerated due to the distasteful and deteriorating conditions of staff of the Technical Universities, particularly TUSAAG members”.



The Association has thus served notice that it will unleash series of actions if the government fails to resolve their demands by July 31.



“TUSAAG wishes to bring to the attention of Government and its established bodies including the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission that there is a growing tension among its members as a result of these unresolved issues.



TUSAAG, therefore, requests, as a matter of urgency, that these matters be resolved not later than 31st July 2021, failure of which the Association will advise itself”.



The Association however urged its members to “remain calm while the National Leadership takes up the matter with the appropriate bodies”.