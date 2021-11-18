TUDEC donates to Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home

Regional News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: Jeorge Wilson Kingson, Contributor

The Ghana-Turkey Cooperation and Development Association (TUDEC) – a charity organization based in Accra has made a presentation to the Kressner Handmaids Children’s Home at Otanten in the Amasaman municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The items donated include bags of rice, bags of sugar, gallons of oil, boxes of tin tomatoes, boxes of spaghetti, boxes of biscuits, and assorted drinks; and some children’s playing toys, among others.



The orphanage which is being run by Catholic Nuns of the Archdioceses of Accra also operates the Devine Provident School on the same premises. The orphanage currently has about 44 children under its care, while the school is also opened to members of the public. The orphanage has been in operations for the past six years, and the children are between the ages of Four and 16.



The donation forms part of TUDEC’s corporate social responsibility towards the development of the Ghanaian society.



Presenting the items, the administrator of TUDEC, Patricia Anyetei explained that the organization has a policy of reaching out to schools and homes that need assistance.



“So we are here today to give a little support to the kids for them to enjoy. I know things are hard because of the COVID situation but we believe things would get better. And so in our own small way we would continue to do whatever we can,” she stated.



The Public Relations Manager of TUDEC, Cafer Tepeli remarked that “TUDEC is people centered and we are trying to help people’s development in all aspects of life. You know children are our future, especially those in orphanages, and so we have come to support our Sisters so that they can continue to help them. We appreciate the good works they are doing for the children, and we hope that these items will help prepare them for the future. We know these children represent Ghana’s future, and we are happy to see smiles on their faces.”



One of the three Catholic Nuns who received the items on behalf of the administrator of the orphanage, Sister Abigail Apraku, thanked TUDEC for thinking about the children.



“There are a lot of places you could have chosen to do this presentation. But you’ve chosen us and we are grateful. We are able to keep this place going because groups and companies like you donate to support us.



“As we all know times are hard, and there is nothing too easy, so for TUDEC to come and make this donation to us, we are very grateful. It is going to go a long way in helping us. Whenever people come to our aid it relieves us of some of the challenges or difficulties that we go through.



These food items are going to go a long way in the feeding of these children, so we are so grateful for you to have come our way. May God richly bless you for the gesture,” she stated.



She said the main source of funding for the orphanage is donations from corporate institutions, individuals, churches, among others, adding that “We depend mainly on the donations. We are calling on individuals and corporate organizations to come and support us in the work that God has entrusted into our care, to bring joy and enlightenment to these little ones.”



“We are currently in need of financial support to complete our structures and a fence wall around the facility. So anyone touched by this should come and support us.”