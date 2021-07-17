TUC yet to apologise to Rebecca and Samira

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: thefinderonline.com

Five clear days after peddling an untrue allegation against the First and Second Ladies, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) is yet to publicly issue an unqualified apology.



TUC, in a statement dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, and signed by its Secretary-General, Yaw Baah, among other things, claimed that “Salary arrears dated back to January 2017 have since been paid to the wives of President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Bawumia, in accordance with the [Ntiamoa-Baidu] Committee’s recommendation which was approved by National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament in January 2021.”



However, it has been established beyond reasonable doubt that the First and Second Ladies, Mr Akufo-Addo and Mrs Bawumia, were never paid salaries.



The evidence shows that the First and Second Ladies were paid allowances as applied to all their predecessors.



In view of these glaring facts, it was expected that the TUC will retract and unconditionally apologise to the First and Second Ladies.



The failure of TUC to apologise compelled the director of communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, to demand an apology from the umbrella body for workers in the country.



“Clearly, he was wrong, as no such salary arrears have been paid.



“Can he, therefore, do the needful and apologise to the First and Second Ladies for this false statement,” Mr Arhin stated on Wednesday.



As at the time of going to press yesterday, the TUC had not publicly apologised to Mr Akufo-Addo and Mrs Bawumia.