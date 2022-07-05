TUC: We’ll resist any IMF conditionality that will affect us

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Trades Union Congress (TUC), says it will resist any conditionality that will compound the economic hardship on them as government seeks bailout from the IMF.



The warning from TUC comes on the back of the government’s decision to seek support from the IMF.



Media reports say officials from the Monetary Fund are expected in Ghana on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.



However, TUC in a statement signed by the Secretary General, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah disclosed that “Ghana has done this seventeen times and the government has just announced the commencement of engagements for the eighteenth IMF-sponsored programme. One thing is very certain – the eighteenth IMF programme will not solve our problems.



“Therefore, we should be prepared for the nineteenth, twentieth and more programmes in the next few years, even though it is so obvious that IMF programmes pay practically no attention to the removal of structural constraints to sustainable growth and development,” Mr. Baah stated.



He continued: “We would like to remind the government that, as part of the negotiations for the 2021 and 2022 base pay, we agreed to the four and seven percent pay increases respectively on condition that the government will not declare redundancies in the public service and that government will continue to employ young people into the public service.



“We would like the government to note that the working people of Ghana will do whatever it takes to prevent the imposition of needless hardships on them and the good people of Ghana.”