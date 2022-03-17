TT, Adwoa Safo and Afia Schwarzenegger: 3 beneficiaries of Chief of Staff’s ‘money bag’

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There have been growing calls for the Chief of Staff of Ghana’s presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to be investigated for her contribution towards the burial and funeral rites of the father of comic actress, Afia Schwarzenegger.



The Chief of Staff has come under intense scrutiny following reports of her benevolence. However, this is not the first time Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has donated a substantial amount to individuals.



GhanaWeb lists three most recent instances that personalities have received various amounts from the Chief of Staff.



I received GH¢40,000 from Office of Chief of Staff – Psalm Adjeteyfio



Between the latter part of last year and early 2022, veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio was in the news for receiving various amounts as donations from some prominent Ghanaians.



The actor, who had on several platforms disclosed that he was facing financial difficulties, said he was facing eviction from his rented house coupled with health issues.



During one of his media engagements, the actor revealed that he had received a donation of GH¢40,000 from the Chief of Staff following his public appeal for support.



“Let me say on record that before all of them, I had a call and the person said he was speaking from the Office of the Chief of Staff. He asked if my number was registered on momo and I said ‘yes’. He said ‘okay’. They sent GH¢40,000 directly into my momo account. They were the first people [to donate]. He said that was the Chief of Staff’s contribution,” he stated during an interview on Accra based Okay FM.



Adwoa Safo was given GH¢120,000 before coming to Parliament - Ken Agyapong



The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, became the subject of fierce criticism within her own New Patriotic Party following her failure to attend parliamentary sittings.



In a rant on Accra based Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, accused Adwoa Safo of refusing to attend parliament despite several efforts made by the government and the NPP as a party.



He disclosed that Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, on her part, gave him money to deposit in the bank account of Adwoa Safo to get her to attend sittings.



"I have vowed not to insult like I will blast her today. Adwoa Safo, Chief of Staff called me; I went there and [she] said now this is what she is saying, I swear [on] my mother's grave, Chief of Staff gave me 120,000 to deposit in Adwoa Safo's bank account.



"I put the money there; I deposited it in her Fidelity Bank account; you can ask her PA if what I am saying is not the truth. I deposited the money there. Now, because of how she is behaving, we are in opposition," a furious Kennedy Agyapong said on Asaase Radio.



Despite failing to disclose the denomination of the said amount, Kennedy Agyapong said the female MP failed to honour her duties after receiving the money.



The disclosure by Kennedy Agyapong attracted several criticism including calls for an investigation into the said payment.



Chief of Staff gave me ¢50,000 for my father’s funeral – Afia Schwarzenegger



Loudmouth radio and TV personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa alias Afia Schwarzenegger, has been on social media appreciating individuals who supported her during the funeral of her late father.



Amongst her tall list of people who contributed and donated for the funeral, Afia mentioned the Chief of Staff as one of her benefactors.



In an Instagram video, Afia disclosed that the Chief of Staff gave her an amount of ¢50,000 and also facilitated the shipment of a coffin from abroad for the funeral.



Her disclosure was part of a series of appreciation posts she made in showing gratitude to her benefactors.



Following the post, some individuals have questioned the amount given to the actress by the Chief of Staff with some calling for a probe into the payment.



On the part of the ruling New Patriotic Party, some members aggrieved by the Chief of Staff’s gesture have taken to social media to share their sentiments about the donation.



In a statement, the Alliance for Footsoldiers’ Advocacy (AFFA), a group affiliated to the NPP, said it is appalled by the Chief of Staff’s donation to Afia Schwarzenegger.



According to the group, Frema-Opare has undermined the efforts of the party's grassroots who worked for the victory of the NPP in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, adding that Afia Schwarzenegger is an 'opportunistic fellow who does not deserve the gesture extended to her.



"We say this because Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the NPP’s success/ victory in the 2016 general elections. Rather, and as a matter of fact, she used her platforms to make a mockery of then opposition leader, candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections.



"It is therefore shocking why a few years down the line, with the NPP in power, the Chief of Staff as well as senior government officials will suddenly forget the pain she caused the party, and reward her beautifully to the annoyance of party members whose toil and sacrifices birthed the fruits of government," AFFA said.



It added that "AFFA respectfully submits that the era of rewarding opportunistic media personalities masquerading as political influencers at the expense of hardworking party footsoldiers must stop! ‘Monkeys’ cannot work in the trenches for ‘baboons’ to come and chop.”