TMA holds entrepreneurship skills training for National Service Personnel

Regional News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has organised entrepreneurship skills training for the Ghana National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) for them to acquire additional skills after their period of service.



The National Service Personnel were coached during the two-day programme on available opportunities and skilful handiworks to become self-employed.



Meanwhile, Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey TMA Metropolitan Chief Executive, quoting education think-thank African Education Watch (Eduwatch) data said in 2021, Ghana had 545,000 tertiary students out of which 11,100 graduated annually but only 10 per cent successfully secured jobs year-in-year-out after national service excluding Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees.



He said the future for unemployment was developing entrepreneurial skills during the national service period to ensure that after the period one did not need to join the graduate unemployed group.



He said Eduwatch data suggested that it would take at most 10 years for some graduates to secure employment due to some challenges including the low capacity of industries to absorb huge numbers year-in-year-out.



“Necessity is the mother of all inventions, we all agree there are challenges and the best way to respond to them is being innovative, acquiring skills, and training to start a business to create job opportunities,” he stated.



Mr Ashitey added that the training was a chance for NSS personnel to get the chance to acquire skills to start something small in case they did not find any white colour job.



He elaborated that aside the soap making, beads makings, food processing and makeup, other skills provided by the government included dressmaking, hairdressing, beauty treatment, baking, and welding.



He challenged the service personnel to take advantage of the offer.