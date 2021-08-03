TMA commences feasibility towards sewerage system rehabilitation

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: GNA

Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive has announced that a feasibility study towards the rehabilitation of the metropolis’ sewerage system has commenced.



Mr Anang-La noted that the feasibility was done as part of the Aarhus Wastewater Project being championed by the World Bank and the Danish Embassy.



He said this in a situational report at the Second Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Assembly.



He added that environmental sanitation and waste management remained among its key priorities therefore the need to undertake the project while the Assembly also engage in other activities to achieve a clean metropolis.



According to him, the old landfill site was being decommissioned adding that they had also constructed and repaired several sewer manholes, connected new sewer pipelines, and replaced defective sewer pipelines to reduce the number of leakages being experienced in the Metropolis.



He said for effective solid waste management in the metropolis, the Assembly had zoned the areas and franchised its solid waste management to three companies namely J. Stanley Owusu, Asadu Royal Seed Company Limited, and Zoomlion (Meridian Waste).



Touching on the report from the Metropolitan Authority to the General Assembly environment and sanitation management, he said portions of the drains in the main market were built as an underground drain, and therefore it was necessary to provide grit screening to open the drains connecting to the underground ones at the periphery.



The MCE indicated that the scrap dealers operating among food vendors was inimical to food safety and could be detrimental to health therefore the need to relocate such scrap dealers to the industrial area.



Mr Anang-La speaking on the states of some roads in the Metropolis indicated that their main challenge was the deteriorated and bad roads in the meridian enclave which needed immediate intervention.



He said the Assembly was in discussions with key stakeholders to get some funding to kick start its rehabilitation explaining that it required huge capital investment.