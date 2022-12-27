TMA boss sends out seasons greetings to Ghanaians 

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is wishing his constituents and Ghanaians in general, the best of the season as Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year.



In a message posted on social media, Hon. Amarh Ashitey, called on the people to use the Christmas season to connect with family and friends and also take a rest from the year long work that they did in 2022.



“I wish every resident, every worker and every visitor to Tema, a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year,” the Mayor wrote, after a football gala match of body builders and machomen at Awudum Anglican School park which he sponsored in Tema Manhean on Saturday, he was hailed for his brilliant speech and God Fearing nature by many people who were in attendance.



He added, “may you use this season of love to rest and renew your spirits for the year ahead.”



The same felicitations were extended to all Ghanaians.



Even though 2022 was a “challenging year,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey said Ghanaians have a lot to thank God for because in spite of the challenges, the grace of the creator helped the country through.



“We were hit with COVID-19, the global pandemic that stole thousands of lives from the world leaving loved ones heart broken, families torn apart and nations bereft of manpower.



“We also had the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war that put the global economies under stress like most of us have never experienced before. But through it all, the Lord shepherded us to safety and today, by His grace, we have completed another year.



“I call on all fellow constituents of Tema to join me in praising and thanking God for his manifold mercies which have brought us through. I extend the same call to every Ghanaian who has pulled through the days of crises as well” Meanwhile, the MCE pleaded with his constituents and Ghanaians in general to celebrate the Christmas and New year in moderation, especially advising against boozing and wild partying.



He also urged people to celebrate with Christ in mind, “knowing that it is all about God and His mercy toward us through His only begotten son whom He offered for our salvation.”



