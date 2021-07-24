TMA, Kozan Enterprise commission bus terminal

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Tema Metropolitan Assembly in collaboration with Kozan Enterprise have commissioned a bus terminal at Tema Community 9, Motorway roundabout on Friday July 23, 2021.



The event had the presence of dignitaries such as the Tema Mayor, CEO of Kozan Enterprise, Welfare Chairman of the Transport Union of Ghana, Assemblymember among other personalities.



Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La stated that the Kozan bus terminal will it make easier for community 9 residents to commute to other places. Initially, residents had to go all the way to community 1 for vehicles. He urged that there are about three more terminals to put up in collaboration with the private sector.



“I would like to appreciate the organizers of this place. Their expertise and experience have brought us here. Apart from this terminal, we are still expecting to build more terminals within Tema. This infrastructure has come up to beef up our stations in Tema and make travelling very friendly to be real public, ” he said.



CEO of Kozan Enterprise, Emefa Gadegbeku indicated that “I saw an advertisement in a newspaper for a private investor so I jumped at the chance. Being the only company that tendered for it, the process was smooth.



The facility includes a shelter, bathrooms so people can bathe here at a fee, a car park as well as a bus station. It will be beneficial to the people.”



Kozan Enterprise is a logistics and procurement company based in Tema.