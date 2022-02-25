TIMEPATH - Why government is attacking Adwoa Safo - Ablakwa explains

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

The member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has affirmed that the ruling New Patriotic Party does not have the numbers to pass the E-levy Bill in Parliament, the reason they are attacking the Member of Parliament for Dome/Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



He said this during the Scoop Segment on GTV’s Breakfast show February 24, 2022.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed that Government’s consultations going on about the E-levy in a form of Town Hall is just buying time because they do not have the numbers.



Earlier, On 21st February 2022, the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong in an interview on #gtvbreakfast made some revelations about the Dome/ Kwabenya MP stating that “she has failed in life for demanding to be made Deputy Majority Leader before she will report to Parliament”.



He further added that “her absenteeism from Parliament for more than 15 days could declare her seat vacant whiles she continues to dance on TikTok” but the Member of Parliament for North Tongu revealed that Sarah Adwoa Safo is not the only Member of Parliament who has been absent from Parliament for more than 15days, it turns out that the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong as well as Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central Constituency have also been absent without permission from Parliament.



He concluded that the law should apply to everyone fairly and reiterated that the NDC will vehemently reject the government’s E-levy Bill in any form that it may come.



