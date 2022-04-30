TEWU demands for the improvement of condition of service for Ghanaian workers

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union(TEWU) has called on the government to improve members’ conditions of service to ensure industrial harmony.



The Union also urged the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, the management of the public Universities to agree to implement issues that the parties had already concluded negotiations on regarding the Conditions of Service, which started in 2019, while a road map was fashioned out on how to speed up work on the pending issues.



Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye, the General Secretary, TEWU,in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on this year’s May Day celebration, urged the government to consider giving workers a Cost of Living Allowance to cushion workers against price hikes.



Mr Korankye said TEWU was calling for upward adjustment of the base pay above single digit to cushion workers.



That, he explained was necessary because inflation was hovering above 19 per cent, and there was so much damage and pressure brought on the Ghanaian worker and salary.



“TEWU is also calling on the management of the Ghana Education Service to critically consider and address other issues of concern to the Non-teaching staff, like promotions, transfers, upgrades, placement on the Single Spine Salary Structure with different Classes and different grade points,” he said.



On Public Universities, Mr Korankye said TEWU was hopeful that the needed data would be provided to conclude discussion on the outstanding issue with negotiation at the next meeting to conclude the matter on payment of imminent hazard allowance.



He said while making demands on the government to improve the condition of workers, TEWU had continued to adopt proactive and innovative measures to enhance the welfare of its members.



“TEWU National Executive Council approved the services of an insurance company to handle some welfare aspects of our members, in the area of healthcare, where critical illnesses have become a dreadful situation for workers.



“The policy takes care of critical illness such as stroke, injuries and other things and that when a member is hospitalized, that person receives money to defray part of the hospital bills.



He said the Union had introduced an enhanced funeral package policy for members and that the policy provided that if a member dies, there was a reasonable donation from the Union.



Mr Korankye said the Union would be financing these insurance packages, by setting aside some percentage or some money from the dues being paid by members.