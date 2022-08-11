TESCON still bedrock for thriving NPP – Addai Nimoh

Politics of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

2024 flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai Nimoh has described the Tertiary Education Confederacy Network (TESCON) as the bedrock of the party.



According to him, the student's wing of the party ought to be treated with special care because of their immense contribution; TESCON has over the years been the training ground for most future leaders.



In a Facebook post ahead of his engagement with the College of Health and Well-being, Kintampo, the former Asante Mampong Member of Parliament (MP) expressed his joy at always honouring invitations from TESCON.



Addai Nimo who is also the Special Guest of Honour at the association’s handing-over ceremony said he has ‘always believed in leveraging the potential of TESCON for building a formidable NPP that is driven by the contest of ideas.’



