TESCON leaders in Ashanti Region reject ‘fraudulent’ voters' album ahead of polls

Politics of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

With barely 24 hours to the Regional elections of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Ashanti Region, the Tertiary Students Confederacy(TESCON) has called for an audit of the voters' album.



The student group says there is more than compelling evidence that all is not well with the election process in the Ashanti Region.



For a considerable period, Aspirants in the contest have made requests to the party regarding the voters' album.



At an emergency press confab at the Catering rest house in Kumasi on Friday, May 27, 2022, the TESCON leaders claim the album to be used for the election tomorrow is not the name of the TESCON president whose documents were taken for the preparation of the album.



“In fact, after thorough scrutiny, 35 anomalies have been detected in their album, ie: many of the supposed delegates are not students of the said schools, some are past TESCON members who are no more in the school, and others totally unknown to TESCON. Many ghost names are found in the album”.



“As we speak, we have received names of people who are not members of TESCON, some of which are nurses and former students.”



They alleged some unaccepted institutions found their way into the album with assigned delegates.



“Members of the media, the following institutions have emerged as unaccredited TESCON institutions but have found their way into the album with assigned delegates:



I. Newman College of Health



ii. Kessben Adum campus



iii. Global college of aviation



iv. Oxford School of Journalism



v. Ghana Baptist University College, Abuakwa.



However, Kumasi Nursing and Midwifery training college which they claim is accredited has been excluded, they said.



In conclusion, they noted;



“Based on this, we wholly reject the supposed delegates list, it is not credible, it is fraudulent, and not a true representation of the TESCON. We request that those of our leaders of TESCON who have so far been meeting with aspirants, and based on the established convention since 2010 be reinstated as the delegates to the Regional conference come tomorrow, Saturday, 2022.



