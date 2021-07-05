TEIN Ghana joins 'March For Justice Demo'

Politics of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has invited its members across the country to join the party’s youth wing-led demonstration scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.



According to the network, the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration has been insensitive towards the plight of Ghanaians.



A statement from the secretariat captures their reasons for joining the demo as follows:



“It is trite knowledge that the Akufo-Addo administration has overly been insensitive towards the provincial of security for the Ghanaian populace. Since his assumption of office as President in 2016, there have been countless unjustifiable murder incidents in which he, President Akufo-Addo, has shown no interest in seeking justice for the affected persons.



“The Military and the Police have now been turned into “citizen-intimidation-machinery” for the President. They have now lost their core focus in ensuring that Peace and Order are maintained in our communities. They have failed in providing security, and regrettably, they are now being used by the President to kill and maim the very Ghanaian whose vote has made him fulfill his childhood dream of becoming President.



“The military brutalities meted out to the people of Wa on Thursday, July 1, 2020, which saw an attack on a pregnant woman is the latest of Akufo-Addo’s countless military brutality achievements which directly followed the killing of Kaaka and two others at Ejura in the Ashanti Region by this same military.



“We condemn in no uncertain terms the two barbaric incidents and unprofessional conducts of the Military and the Police, and quickly call for swift investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.



“It is now clearer that Akufo-Addo as Commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces has failed. The murder of Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist with Tiger P.I; the murder of eight (8) citizens who lost their lives in the 2020 General Elections; the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings, etc will continue to be in the bad books of President Akufo-Addo.



“It is disheartening to see President exhibit his insensitive trait towards the affected persons and their families. They too deserve Justice, and it’s the responsibility of Akufo-Addo to pave way for Justice to be delivered. “



Meanwhile, the NDC has modified the routes for the demonstration.