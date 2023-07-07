TECNO’s launches pioneer foldable Phanton V Fold

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: Tecno Ghana

TECNO, one of the top smartphone brands dazzled the technology world with the grand launch of their highly anticipated pioneer smartphone device, the PHANTOM V Fold was launched in an exclusive event on Wednesday 5th July at SOHO amidst the dazzling display of innovation, aura of excitement and glamour, with attendees unfolding and exploring the PHANTOM V Fold’s capabilities first-hand whilst reveling in its magnificence.



The PHANTOM V Fold launch was a significant occasion attended by an array of celebrities, industry titans , tech enthusiasts, brand partners and other notable personalities from various fields like Gloria Sarfo, Gifty Anti, Abeiku Snatana, Adjetey Annan, among others were present.



Amidst the PHANTOM ecosystem PHANTOM V Fold is the first foldable innovation from TECNO, on the heels of the PHANTOM X and PHANTOM X2 series. The PHANTOM V Fold is the world’s first foldable smartphone with a left-right foldable design and boasts of a generous 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080x2550px and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Once you unfold the device, you’ll be greeted by a stunningly expansive 7.85-inch primary display made of flexible AMOLED material, curved seamlessly in the middle, providing a captivating viewing experience.



PHANTOM V Fold’s ultra-clear 5-lens photography system allowes spectacular nighttime image making with a 50MP Super Night main camera enhanced by AI-powered Super Night Portrait, Super Night Mode and Super Night 4K Video. Additionally, The rear lenses are a powerful 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom, and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens.



Powered by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, a 5000mAh battery and a rapid 45W fast charge, it also comes with 12GB RAM, and 256/512GB flash storage for an optimised user experience.

.

The exclusive launch event of TECNO's PHANTOM V Fold was a night to remember, combining glitz, glamour, and groundbreaking innovation. The event marked the dawn of a new era in smartphone design and technology showing that indeed TECNO stops at nothing to make the best devices that will undoubtedly make their customers become the best version of themselves.