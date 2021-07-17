TDC Development Company strengthens ties with TMA for development

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: GNA

TDC Development Company Limited has called for collaboration with Assembly Members of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to accelerate the socio-economic development of the area.



Mr Samuel Asante, General Manager Operation of TDC, said there was the need for a collective effort between the TDC and the Members of the Assembly to ensure peaceful deliberations for accelerated development.



He said although the mandate of both entities was different, they were to enhance growth in all spheres for the people in the various communities in the Metro.



Mr Asante explained that the TDC had divided the land into residential, industrial and institutional and called for the engagement of the company over land purchases to ensure the right thing was done.



He called for cooperation between TDC and the Members of the Assembly to foster development in the various communities.



Mr Ian Okwei, TDC Protocol and Administrative Manager, said the engagement was to educate the members on their operation and current mandate as a Limited Liability Company.



He said TDC used to be a Corporation that had a lot of responsibility to plan and develop Tema but since the inception of the Local Governance Act 936, the authority and mandate to develop and issue permits was given to District Assemblies.



He said before the introduction of that Act, TDC had the mandate to develop and issue permits in its acquisition area, saying that the assemblies now had the responsibility to do that.



Mr Okwei said, “it is important to let the Assembly Members who represent the people be aware of the current change in the mandate so that the people still don’t expect TDC to initiate developmental projects in the various communities.”



He said the platform was also to allow the Assembly Members to ask questions and to erase negative perceptions some people have about the company.



Mr Joseph Kortor, Prime Minister of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, appealed to the TDC to submit copies of its schemes to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.