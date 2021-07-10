TB Joshua was ‘envied and unjustifiably attacked by a few’ – Sipa Yankey

General News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

TB Joshua was ‘envied and unjustifiably attacked by a few’ – Sipah Yankey



A former Health Minister of Ghana, Dr. George Adjah Sipa-Yankey, has eulogized late Nigerian televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly referred to as TB Joshua.



Sipah-Yankey described the deceased as a very good human being and true man of God who lived like Christ and who touched the lives of all people as best as he could.



He was speaking in Lagos at a memorial held for the prophet on Day 4 of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) weeklong funeral and burial ceremony.



The former minister was quick to add that despite all his brilliant and exemplary values, TB Joshua was not immune to envy and unjustified attacks.



According to him, because TB Joshua live the life of Christ, “…it is not surprising that he is the most respected and most awesome teacher, preacher, healer, giver and philanthropist of our time. He is an epitomy of love simplicity, honesty, respect and generosity.



“And so you could see this is evidence from his own teaching and the life that he led by giving both financial and material to the poor, to the needy, to the orphaned to the aged, all over the world not only in Nigeria and this is the true life of as Christian.



He continued: “And you know, it is for these good things that is why he is loved by many but envied and unjustifiably attacked by very few, as that is what happens all the time.



“So this is a true man of God and a man that, he exudes confidence and simplicity, as a man he was loved. If you ask me the meaning of love …. for me, Dr. Yankey, my definition of love is Prophet TB Joshua,” he stressed.



Sipah-Yankey was not the only top Ghanaian personality to join the funeral, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemeng, vice presidential candidate of the opposition NDC was in Lagos representing former president John Dramani Mahama.



GhanaWeb checks indicate that former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah was part of that delegation as was Shirley Ayittey and Prof Joshua Alabi.



Current Railways Minister John-Peter Amewu joined the funeral virtually by delivering a recorded message celebrating the late preacher.



On the music front, musician Shasha Marley was one of select few artists that mounted the stage to join mourners to celebrate the life and legacy of the pastor who was buried on Friday, July 9.



The final leg of his funeral will be a thanksgiving ceremony that is slated for July 11 at the SCOAN headquarters, where his mortal remains lay.



