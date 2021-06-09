TB Joshua’s church won’t collapse after his death – Associate

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: angelonline.com

An Evangelist with the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOA), has allayed the fears of members that the church would collapse following the death of the founder and leader, Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua.



Lina Kankam, who describes herself as daughter of the late Nigerian Televangelist said the church is well-grounded in the teachings of Jesus Christ, hence it would be difficult for it to collapse because the earthly founder is no more.



The popular Nigerian Evangelical preacher died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 of undisclosed causes at the age of 57.



His death has surprised many who believed in the miracle ministry of the televangelist.



Commenting on the death on Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ on Tuesday, Ms Kankam announced that TB Joshua’s church wont collapse adding that there are people who were trained by the late man of God still available to take over the administration of the church.



One of them, she mentioned in the wife of the late popular man of God.



“The church is built on the Lord…he trained several wise men and sent them out so they will take over…the bold Evelyn will take over and she is the driving force now…she has been preaching for years and will take charge of the church,” she said.