TB Joshua loved Ghana, wanted to build a temple here – Amewu speaks

General News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Railway Development Minister, John Peter Amewu, has revealed that he is a strong follower of late Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua a.k.a. TB Joshua.



Amewu made the revelation in a video recording that was played during an all-night praise session held on July 8, in honour of the man of God who died in early June.



According to Amewu, the late preacher had big plans for Ghana, a country he loved and had plans to ‘invest’ spiritually into.



“TB Joshua had plans to build a temple like the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital,” Amewu said in the five-minute tribute.



“I, as a person, will never stop sharing the good work of Man of God. The Man of God’s intention for Ghana is something I cannot describe. He loved my country.



“I recollect vividly our last visit to Israel at his invitation. At Galilee, the man of God told me of his intention to build a temple of God in Ghana. He intended building something similar to what he has in Nigeria, which we all call the Synagogue Church of All Nations.”



Amewu joins the list of politicians who have spoken highly of TB Joshua along the likes of NDC vice presidential candidate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who represented former president John Dramani Mahama.



Others include Dr George Sipa-Adjah Yankey, a former Health Minister and CEO of Ghana Gas Company.



NPP Chairmanship aspirant Stephen Asamoah Boateng is also known to have visited the SCOAN headquarters years back.



Amewu said his relation with the preacher was at a personal and familial level and that the first encounter was in 2016.



“He has exhibited many signs and attributes of our lord Jesus Christ, I have had several encounters with the Man of God,” adding that all had been favourable. “The first of it was in 2016,” he disclosed.



“His love for humanity, patience, kindness and giving out freely, he brought education to the needy and poor, all these are signs of a good Christian. TB Joshua was a humble man of God, took nothing for himself and gave God all the praises.”



The final leg of Johsua’s week-long funeral will be a thanksgiving ceremony that is slated for Sunday, July 11, at the SCOAN headquarters, where his mortal remains lay.



