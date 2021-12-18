TAMA Foundation organizes capacity building programme on mining for community leaders in UE

Regional News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: Samuel Akapule, Contrubutor

The Foundation for the Transformation of Marginal Areas (TAMA Foundation) Universal, a Non-Governmental Organization, has built the capacity of community leaders in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region to help them resolve mining issues amicable devoid of conflicts.



The day’s capacity-building program with funding support from the Ford Foundation attracted stakeholders including Chiefs, Queen Mothers, Opinion Leaders, and Assembly members.



It was aimed at helping to amplify the voices of the community leaders to engage effectively with mining companies to optimize community benefits whilst minimizing the environmental consequences of mining on communities



Speaking at the ceremony at Tongo on Friday, the Operations Manager of TAMA Foundation Universal, Mr. Jonathan Adabre, who explained that the project is implemented against the backdrop of Northern Ghana emerging as the new frontier of mining, stated that currently, there are several mining companies with various forms of licenses operating in the zone.



"According to data from the Minerals Commission of Ghana, 270 licenses have been granted to companies for gold prospecting and reconnaissance purposes. Across the five regions of the north, five leases have been granted to companies for large-scale, deep underground mining with three (3) already operating in the Upper East and West regions. Twenty-four (24) restricted leases have also been granted for the exploration of other solid minerals. On top of these, are 117 small-scale mining entities engaged in surface and deep pits mining activities”, the Operations Manager stressed.



He explained that to ensure transparency and accountability in the extraction of natural resources in Northern Ghana with a particular focus on mining, TAMA Foundation Universal secured funding from the Ford Foundation to implement the project.



Mr. Adabre stressed that the goal of the project is to ensure that the extraction and utilization of minerals resources are beneficial to mineral-rich communities and contribute to a balanced and sustainable development of society in general.



He stated that it was against this background that the project was building the capacities of the community leaders with advocacy and communication skills so that they could effectively engage with mining companies, regulatory agencies, duty bearers, and other key stakeholders for their share of the benefits of mining and for reduced environmental impact.



“As mining expands across Northern Ghana, it holds a potential to contribute to reducing north-south inequalities. However, this is only possible if mining communities have the knowledge and capacity to engage effectively with mining companies, government, and other relevant state institutions to claim their rights and entitlements and where the needed accountability mechanisms and structures exist, alongside a strong civil society, playing its facilitating and oversight role to ensure gold resources are extracted and utilized in a transparent and accountable manner”, he stressed.



Dr. Samuel Marfo, a Senior Lecturer of the University for Development Studies(UDS), one of the facilities of the program, urged the community leaders never to engage in violent acts with mining companies in addressing their differences but rather use dialogue.



Another Senior lecturer of UDS, Dr. Halidu, regretted instances where there have been recorded incidences of deaths casualties as result of confrontation and the pollution and destruction of natural resources and called on the stakeholders to help in addressing such issues.



The Chief of Mogre, Naab Robert G., commended the implementer and the funding agency for the program and indicated they had been empowered by the program and this would help them engage amicably with mining companies operating in their respective jurisdictions.