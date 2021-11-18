‘Systems can work if we dare to force them' - NUGS on 499 law students admission

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

499 students were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law



Attorney General directed GLC to admit the students



NUGS said they feel gratified by the results of their protest



The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has described the decision by the General Legal Council (GLC) to admit the 499 aggrieved law students as “rare” and a victory for the student organisation.



The General Secretary of NUGS, Julius Kwame Anthony, in an interview with GhanaWeb said they are happy with the outcome after years of unfruitful deliberations on issues of the Law School.



“It’s an emotional moment….I feel highly gratified. My colleague executives at NUGS are also happy with the outcome of this fight. We believe that it’s a rare thing. Looking at the situations we have faced with the law school issue over the years. People speak about it and nothing happens, people complain and lament …and then demonstrations happen…all to no results,” he said in the phone interview.



“Even when we started ours we had some people including some law students come to tell us that ‘this thing you are doing, you are wasting your time because if you end up in court you are going back to the same people who have created the situation you are fighting. So it’s like you are fighting the system using the channels that are controlled by the people you are fighting’.



“But by the doing of God and our efforts, eventually we have seen victory. I feel very happy for the 499 students and we believe systems can change, systems can work if only we dare to force them to work,” he added.



The decision by the GLC to admit the students follows a directive by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, after protests by the students including a lawsuit which forced the Attorney General to issue the directive in a November 11 letter to the GLC.



The 499 law students had failed the entrance exam after a new quota system was implemented by the General Legal Council (GLC) without their knowledge. This issue is part of the many issues that come up annually concerning the Ghana School of Law.



The General Secretary of NUGS, Julius Kwame Anthony, told GhanaWeb that although they faced some discouragement in their pursuit for “justice” for the 499 law students, they were unfazed in their resolve.