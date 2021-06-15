Synagogue Church of All Nations to hold week-long service in honour of TB Joshua

Religion of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Synagogue Church of All Nations has announced that it will be holding a week-long service in honour of its founder and former leader, Prophet TB Joshua.



They have planned to hold these services in the first week of July; from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021.



The church announced this plan in a social media post on Monday, June 14, 2021.



They have assured members of the church that the passing on of their founder will not stop the work of God at the church.



The influential Nigerian preacher, Temitope Balogun Joshua, was reported dead on Saturday 5th June 2021.



He was 57.



His death came six days before his birthday.



The cause of death of the televangelist is yet to be ascertained.



Since the news of his passing, tributes have been pouring in on social media for the preacher.



