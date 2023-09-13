Sylvester Tetteh switches allegiance from Alan to Bawumia's camp

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro in Greater Accra and a prominent member of the "Alan for President" campaign, has thrown his support behind Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the run-up to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries scheduled for November 4.



During a recent appearance on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana (September 12, 2023), Tetteh stated, "It is obvious that the NPP rank and file support the candidacy of Vice-President Bawumia, and, in that light, I have decided, in consultation with my constituents, to join Team Bawumia."



He emphasized that with Alan Kyerematen no longer in the race, he needed to choose among the remaining candidates, and his choice is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because he believes Bawumia would make an excellent president.



"I am making a firm commitment that I will support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 4 November elections," Tetteh asserted,



This development comes on the heels of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the November 4 primaries, a move that was widely expected due to his poor performance in the initial round of voting on August 26. In that round, the NPP had reduced the number of presidential aspirants from ten to five.



Before Kyerematen's official withdrawal, his campaign team, known as "Alan 4 President (A4P)," had remained relatively quiet since the special electoral college vote in August. Despite speculation, Kyerematen's intentions remained a topic of debate among NPP members.



Following his withdrawal, many of Kyerematen's supporters openly declared their backing for whomever the NPP ultimately selects as its presidential candidate for the December 2024 elections.



Notably, another prominent member of A4P, former tourism minister and MP for Evalue Gwira, Catherine Afeku, has also thrown her support behind Dr. Bawumia.



Alan Kyerematen's significant defeat in the special electoral college vote, where Dr. Bawumia secured over 68% of the vote compared to Kyerematen's 10.29%, has raised concerns within his team about his ability to fund his campaign and maintain momentum, even if he still desires to run. This defeat effectively neutralized Kyerematen's "Aduru Wo So" (It's my turn) mantra.



