Swiftly probe Mahama's ballot box stuffing allegation - EC to Police

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on Monday, October 25, called on the Police to with immediate effect, investigate the allegation of alleged ballot stuffing by former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 general elections.



The EC has also challenged the former President to provide evidence of claims that about one million ballots were stuffed into boxes across the country during the December 7, 2020 elections.



Deputy Commissioner at the EC Dr. Bossman Asare addressing a press conference on Monday, October 25, 2021, declared that the system put in place by the electoral body made it impossible for this to happen.



He said in the interest of Ghana’s democracy, Mr. Mahama must provide his evidence because the transparency of the elections made it impossible for ballot stuffing to be done.



He said the Police must investigate this as a matter of urgency due to its potential to derail and undermine our democracy and lead to a lack of confidence in our system and processes.



“This is a grave matter that undermines the credibility of our electoral process and should not be ignored,” a Deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, told journalists at a press conference on Monday, October 25.



“We call on [John Dramani Mahama] to provide evidence to support this claim,” he demanded.



“This is not a matter that should be ignored and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate.”



Mr. Mahama last week alleged that the Chair of the Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, had deliberately stuffed the ballot boxes with over one million votes to favour incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Tell me, which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere…



“We didn’t witness this under Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan [but] she knew there was ballot stuffing.”



But Dr. Bossman Asare says the Police must probe the matter immediately because it could undermine the confidence the people of Ghana have in the Electoral Commission.