Swedru Old Zongo installs new Paramount Chief

Religion of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: GNA

Tahiru Haruna Daafi V, a businessman, has been installed as the new Paramount Chief for Swedru Old Zongo at a colourful durbar at Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central region.



Chief Daafi, 30, succeeded his late Uncle, Chief Salifu Daafi IV, who died about three months ago and the Swedru Old Zongo Council of Chiefs in consultations with elders settled on Tahiru Haruna to succeed him.



Before the coronation of the new chief, the final funeral rites of the late Salifu Daafi was performed in conformity with the cultural and traditional practices of the Wangara family over the demise of the chief.



Adua, a special prayer, was said for the late chief by Saltpond Municipal Chief Imam Shaributu, while a full 140 pages of the Quran were recited as part of the Muslims’ funeral rites.



Speaking to the press after the coronation, Mr Whahab Adams, the Assemblyman for Swedru Old Zongo, said the coronation of the new chief proved that there was unity among the rank and file of the Zongo community.



He said the youth and elders had unanimously acknowledged the selection of the new Paramount chief for Old Zongo.



The Assemblyman expressed confidence and hope that the new chief would ensure the continuation of a school project initiated by his late uncle to promote Islamic education in the Area.



Nana Kweku Esieni V, Nifahene of Swedru and Regent of Agona Swedru, said the late Daafi was a member of the council of Swedru chiefs and expressed the hope that the new chief would ensure peaceful co-existence.



He said the Swedruman Council of Chiefs had warmly welcomed him into the council to enable him to perform his role and contribute to the socio-economic advancement of the town.



He cautioned the Zongo youth against acts of violence which could breach the peace in the area.



Speaking on behalf of the MP for Agona West, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Mr Kofi Osei, Agona West Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, assured that the Area would get its fair share of development under the Zongo Development Fund instituted by the NPP government to help improve living standards of the people.



She hoped the good relations by the late Daafi during his reign would not be marred but rather continued to ensure the total development of Agona West.



The MP called for unity and cooperation among the residents of Swedru Old Zongo, adding that where there was no peace, developmental projects retarded.



Mr Baaba Saeed, the chairman of the coronation planning committee, expressed great joy over the installation of the new chief and hoped that he liaised with the youth leaders and chiefs to bring the needed development to the Agona West.



The new Chief expressed appreciation to all for his elevation and pledged to work to lift the image of the Zongo community.