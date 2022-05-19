Suspicious death of alleged robber: Nkoranzamanhene demands justice from Police

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: GNA

Nana Kwame Baffoe, the Paramount Chief of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, is demanding justice for the family of Albert Donkor, 27, a native of the area, who died under mysterious circumstances when assisting the police in investigations for an alleged robbery.



He said the police must endeavour to identify the culprit(s) in the alleged killing of the young man, who disappeared while in their custody, to ensure calm in the area.



Nana Baffoe said the people of Nkoranza were living in fear and insecurity and, therefore, wanted the police to speed up the investigation to bring finality to the matter.



Nana Baffoe made the call after the Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, and Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), briefed the media about the incident on Tuesday at Nkoranza.



The briefing followed the Minister’s meeting with stakeholders to find peaceful solutions to the impasse and assured that the REGSEC was working effectively to attain justice for the family and people of the area.



The late Donkor, 27, was found dead four days ago after being in police custody for three weeks to assist in investigations into an alleged robbery case in the area.



His body was identified with gunshot wounds in the bush on the outskirts of Nkoranza.



In a related development, some of the youth in the town claimed they could not be apathetic towards the incident and had, therefore, demonstrated on the streets to register their displeasure, including burning of lorry tyres.