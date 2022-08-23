Suspension of Commonwealth Hall Master, Senior Tutor an assault on rule of law - Old Vandals

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Association of Former Residents of the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana has demanded the reinstatement of the Hall's suspended Senior Master and Senior Tutor by the school's management.



The management of the University of Ghana announced the suspension of the hall officers following a violent clash between residents of the Commonwealth and the Mensah Sarbah Halls.



But reacting to the management's decision in a release by the Old Vandals and the Hall Council of Commonwealth Hall, the group said the removal of the two officers was an affront to the law.



"We have been advised by our legal team that the purported removal of our Hall Master and Senior Tutor by the university authority is ultra vires and amounts to an assault on the rule of law.



"We are happy to learn that the Hall Council had already taken it up with the university council. We add our voice to this and call upon the university council to rescind its decision with the same haste," the old students' group said.



While condemning the violent incident, the Old Vandals expressed hope that the ongoing police investigation into the matter will bring the actual perpetrators of the violence to book.



However, the association served notice that it will resist any attempts by the management of the university to change the resident's status of Commonwealth Hall from male-only to mixed gender.



"This Hall – the Vandal City – is for males and males only. It is incumbent on every vandal to, and we guard this jealously.



"So, any attempt by any person to touch the status quo will be vehemently resisted. We shall resort to all legitimate means at our disposal to protect the sanctity of this city of ours," the statement further said.





















