Suspend reclassification of Achimota Forest reserve - OccupyGhana to govt

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Parts of Achimota Forest declassified as a forest reserve



Kofi Bentil calls for proper asset declaration system



Abu Jinapor denies the forest has been sold



Pressure group, OccupyGhana is calling for the suspension of Executive Instrument (E.I) 144 by the government.



According to the group, there should a full public inquiry into the matter of the Achimota Forest Reserve.



The group in a letter dated May 23, 2022, said, “We write to demand that you revoke or suspend the operation of the Forests (Cessation of Forest Reserve) Instrument, 2022 (EI 144) and the Forests (Achimota Firewood Plantation Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2022 (EI 154) forthwith.”



OccupyGhana added that, “Instead, we demand a full public inquiry under Chapter 23 of the Constitution into the matter of the Achimota Forest Reserve.



“The purpose of the inquiries would be to reverse any illegal acts perpetrated, and improper gains made, by government officials under the guise of returning lands.”



The Civil Society Organisation (CSO) also referenced a letter addressed to Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, dated May 18, 2022, where they expressed, “vehement disagreement with the alleged plans to return substantial portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve to its former owners.



“We have had further cause to believe that this state of affairs is worse and much wider than is apparent. We are also concerned that there might have been serious instances of conflict of interest and conflict of duty involving government officials and other government actors, concerning those lands.”







Background



Page 5 of Sir John's Last Will available to GhanaWeb states that the late CEO of the Forestry Commission together with one Charles Owusu, have already secured parts of the Achimota Forest lands.



The will stated that Sir John is, therefore, giving his 0.987 acres of the Achimota Forest land and he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of Sir John's will read.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has indicated it will investigate the alleged inclusion of Achimota Forest lands in Sir John’s Last Will and Testament.



A statement issued on Sunday, May 22, 2022, the ministry, said the ministry took “a very serious view of the allegations”.



“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him.



“The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.



“The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.”