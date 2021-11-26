Suspend E-levy now - Haruna Iddrisu tells Ken Ofori-Atta

Politics of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has called on Ken Ofori-Atta to suspend the E-levy from the 2022 budget.



According to him, the introduction of E-levy will take the country backwards hence the need for it to be reviewed.



He added that government is seeking to tax electronic transactions because of how services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Haruna Iddrisu opined that government is taking advantage of the growth witnessed with electronic transaction during the pandemic to tax the ordinary Ghanaians.



Debating on the floor on parliament on the 2022 budget he said the minority is concerned of the hardship this budget will add to the already suffering Ghanaians, they will therefore not approve the budget.



He adds that the failure to include the concerns of Ghanaians affected by the Tidal Wave is also another reason they won’t accept to budget.



The Minority leader is currently concluding his debate on the 2022 budget which was presented by Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17, 2021.



After concluding the statement on the 2022 budget, members of Parliament are expected to vote for or against the bill.