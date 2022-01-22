Suspects in Nima violence plead not guilty

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The seven suspects who were picked up by the Police in the Nima violence have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.



They have therefore been remanded to Police custody the Circuit Court on Friday January 21.



The seven suspects are Abdul Gafaru Mahama (A3), Atarouwa Bassam, (A6), Abdul Mumuni Gariba, (A7), Mohammed Saabi Barinu alias Namer, (A8), Bashiru Ganiru, A9, Illiasu Salim, (A10) and Issa Seidu, (A11).



The Police had arrested them in connection with a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday, January 18 at Nima, a suburb of Accra.



According to Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, two of the seven were on admission under security guard.



The incident happened in the evening when two rivalry groups clashed.



“Nima, a suburb of Accra witnessed gangsterism and mass violence around 3:30pm and the police quickly and immediately intervened”, ACP Kwesi Ofori told pressmen.



One person who was shot is said to be responding well to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.